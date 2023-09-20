See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 20th
Here are four stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Wabash National Corporation (WNC - Free Report) : This logistics solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
Li Auto Inc. (LI - Free Report) : This electric vehicle (EV) company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 272% over the last 60 days.
ESAB Corporation (ESAB - Free Report) : This welding and control equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.