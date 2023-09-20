Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here is one stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20:

Wabash National Corporation (WNC - Free Report) : This logistics solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Wabash has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

