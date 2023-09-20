See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 20th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20:
Li Auto Inc. (LI - Free Report) : This electric vehicle (EV) company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 272% over the last 60 days.
Li Auto’s shares gained 10.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
Lennar’s shares gained 14.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
