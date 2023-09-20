Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 20th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 20:

Li Auto Inc. (LI - Free Report) : This electric vehicle (EV) company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 272% over the last 60 days.

Li Auto’s shares gained 10.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Lennar Corporation (LEN - Free Report) : This homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.       

Lennar’s shares gained 14.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

