New Strong Buy Stocks for September 21st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY - Free Report) : This company which provides renewable energy solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 208.3% over the last 60 days.
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services companies in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR - Free Report) : This company which provides next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45% over the last 60 days.
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA - Free Report) : This company which provides various banking products and services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.