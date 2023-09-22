Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for September 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW - Free Report) : This plush toy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Enviri Corporation (NVRI - Free Report) : This environmental solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Semantix, Inc. (STIX - Free Report) : This Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


