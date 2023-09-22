We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW - Free Report) : This plush toy company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Enviri Corporation (NVRI - Free Report) : This environmental solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD - Free Report) : This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Semantix, Inc. (STIX - Free Report) : This Software as a Service (SaaS) data platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.