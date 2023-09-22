Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22:

American Woodmark (AMWD - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest manufacturers of kitchen and bath cabinets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which involves in e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

Sterling has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Shift4 Payments has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

