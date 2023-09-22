See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22:
American Woodmark (AMWD - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest manufacturers of kitchen and bath cabinets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 2.56 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which involves in e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
Sterling has a PEG ratio of 0.91 compared with 1.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Shift4 Payments has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
