Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 22nd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 22:
Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW - Free Report) : This plush toy company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Build-A-Bear has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.96, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD - Free Report) : This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Pioneer has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.10 compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
