New Strong Buy Stocks for September 25th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

The Marcus Corporation (MCS - Free Report) : This hospitality and entertainment company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.1% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetics company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.

Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

Markel Group Inc. (MKL - Free Report) : This company which markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

1st Source Corporation (SRCE - Free Report) : This is a bank holding company which engaged in general banking business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.  


 


