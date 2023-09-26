We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for September 25th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
The Marcus Corporation (MCS - Free Report) : This hospitality and entertainment company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.1% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetics company, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.
Dana Incorporated (DAN - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of technology driveline, sealing and thermal-management products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.
Markel Group Inc. (MKL - Free Report) : This company which markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
1st Source Corporation (SRCE - Free Report) : This is a bank holding company which engaged in general banking business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.