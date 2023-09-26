See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for September 25th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25:
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 2.05 compared with 2.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Splunk Inc. (SPLK - Free Report) : This software and cloud solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.5% over the last 60 days.
Splunk has a PEG ratio of 1.45 compared with 10.69 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) : This company which provides building systems carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.81 compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
