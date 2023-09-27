We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: OneWater Marine (ONEW)
OneWater Marine (ONEW - Free Report) , a premium boat retailer, is trading in a steep down trend, punctuated by dismal guidance from management, falling earnings estimates, and compressing margins. These developments have led analysts to revise earnings estimates lower, giving OneWater Marine a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) rating.
Falling Earnings Estimates
Earnings estimates have been revised considerably lower over the last two months. Current quarter earnings estimates have been lowered by -73% and are projected to fall -66% YoY to $0.43 per share. FY23 earnings estimates have been revised lower by -37% and are forecast to decline -50% YoY to $4.58 per share.
Highlighting a bright spot for the boat retailer is that sales growth is expected to remain marginally positive this year and next, which is better than some of its competitors expect. Nonetheless, the industry is expected to see headwinds going forward.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bearish Technical Pattern
After gapping down more than -30% following the bleak Q3 earnings report, ONEW stock has remained under pressure. The price action isn’t encouraging as a bearish wedge has formed in the chart, and a breakdown on Tuesday indicates there may be further downside action ahead.
Image Source: TradingView
Valuation
OneWater Marine is trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 5.4x, which is in line with its historical median, and well below the industry average of 24.8x.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
The leisure and recreation industry currently sits in the bottom 3% (237 out of 245) of the Zacks Industry Rank, showing a broad weakness in the segment. After the incredible boom period following the Covid-19 pandemic, it seems a lot of consumer spending, especially big-ticket items like boats was pulled forward a couple years. However, there will be a time in the future where demand for ONEW products again picks up, and the stock will again be worth considering. But until those earnings estimates begin to trend higher, I would avoid the stock.