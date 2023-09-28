Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 28th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28:

TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Price and Consensus

Ardmore Shipping Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Ardmore Shipping Corporation Quote

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This executive recruitment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) - free report >>

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) - free report >>

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) - free report >>

Published in

computers