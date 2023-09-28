See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28:
TIM S.A. (TIMB - Free Report) : This telecommunications company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) : This shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.3%.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII - Free Report) : This executive recruitment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.
