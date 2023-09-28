See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 28th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 28:
Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI - Free Report) : This automobile company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Group 1 Automotive’s shares gained 5.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
First Internet’s shares gained 2.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD - Free Report) : This technology services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 72.7% over the last 60 days.
Kyndryl’s shares gained 16.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
