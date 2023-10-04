We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 4th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Steelcase (SCS - Free Report) : This company which designs and manufactures products used to create high-performance work environments, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus
Steelcase Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steelcase Inc. Quote
APA (APA - Free Report) : This leading independent energy company which is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
APA Corporation Price and Consensus
APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote
Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT - Free Report) : This digital-first jewellery company which is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. Quote
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading e-commerce provider of floral products and gifts, in terms of number of customers and revenue, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 day.
1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Price and Consensus
1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Quote
NetEase (NTES - Free Report) : This internet technology company which is engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
NetEase, Inc. Price and Consensus
NetEase, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetEase, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.