Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29:
Celsius Holdings, Inc. (CELH - Free Report) : This functional beverage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.1% over the last 60 days.
Celsius’ shares gained 16.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
TETRA Technologies, Inc. (TTI - Free Report) : This energy solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.
TETRA Technologies’ shares gained 93.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.
ING Groep’s shares gained 2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
