Best Income Stocks to Buy for September 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, September 29:

ING Groep N.V. (ING - Free Report) : This company which provides banking products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (AMRK - Free Report) :  This trader of precious metals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD - Free Report) : This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.2%, compared with the industry average of 10.0%.

