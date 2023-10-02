Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

OSI Systems (OSIS - Free Report) : This company which is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defence and aerospace industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy (SM - Free Report) : This independent oil and gas company which is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, development, acquisition and production of natural gas and crude oil in North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Grocery Outlet (GO - Free Report) : This company which is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products that are sold through a network of independently owned and operated stores, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

MARKEL GROUP (MKL - Free Report) : This company which markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 day.

Aspen Technology (AZPN - Free Report) : This company which provides asset optimization software solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


