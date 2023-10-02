See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:
Eaton (ETN - Free Report) : This diversified power management company which is a global technology leader in electrical components and systems, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.
Eaton Corporation, PLC Price and Consensus
Eaton Corporation, PLC price-consensus-chart | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote
Eaton’s shares gained 6.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Eaton Corporation, PLC Price
Eaton Corporation, PLC price | Eaton Corporation, PLC Quote
Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) : This company which is a designer, manufacturer, seller and servicer of climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and transport solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Trane Technologies plc Price and Consensus
Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote
Trane Technologies’ shares gained 6.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Trane Technologies plc Price
Trane Technologies plc price | Trane Technologies plc Quote
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified global engineering and technology company, with presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, Middle East & Africa, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Emerson Electric Co. Price and Consensus
Emerson Electric Co. price-consensus-chart | Emerson Electric Co. Quote
Emerson Electric’ shares gained 7.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Emerson Electric Co. Price
Emerson Electric Co. price | Emerson Electric Co. Quote
