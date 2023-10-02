Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2nd:

Eaton (ETN - Free Report) : This diversified power management company which is a global technology leader in electrical components and systems, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.0% over the last 60 days.

Eaton’s shares gained 6.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Trane Technologies (TT - Free Report) : This company which is a designer, manufacturer, seller and servicer of climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning and transport solutions, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Trane Technologies’ shares gained 6.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) : This company which is a diversified global engineering and technology company, with presence in Europe, the Americas, and Asia, Middle East & Africa, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Emerson Electric’ shares gained 7.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

