Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today October 2nd:

Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Shift4 Payments has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 0.66 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

GEE Group (JOB - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 100.0% over the last 60 days.

GEE Group has a PEG ratio of 0.39 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach (LMB - Free Report) : This company which engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.94 compared with 2.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

