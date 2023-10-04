See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for October 4th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4th:
Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL - Free Report) : This company which offers various insurance and reinsurance products across all 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.7% over the last 60 days.
Kinsale Capital Group’s shares gained 11.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Range Resources (RRC - Free Report) : This company which is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and gas properties, primarily in the Appalachian Basin and North Louisiana, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
Range Resources’ shares gained 6.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
APA (APA - Free Report) : This company which is one of the world's leading independent energy companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
APA’s shares gained 16.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.