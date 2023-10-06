Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Brady (BRC - Free Report) : This company which is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

Brady Corporation Price and Consensus

Brady Corporation Price and Consensus

Brady Corporation price-consensus-chart | Brady Corporation Quote

Kanzhun (BZ - Free Report) : This company which provides an online recruitment platform principally in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 day.

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR Quote

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) : This global shipping company which provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB - Free Report) : This company that provides banking services to consumers and businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Price and Consensus

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation price-consensus-chart | Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Quote

Saia (SAIA - Free Report) : This leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Saia, Inc. Price and Consensus

Saia, Inc. Price and Consensus

Saia, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Saia, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) - free report >>

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (BZ) - free report >>

Brady Corporation (BRC) - free report >>

Saia, Inc. (SAIA) - free report >>

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) - free report >>

Published in

computers finance industrial-products transportation