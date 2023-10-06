We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Brady (BRC - Free Report) : This company which is a world leader in complete identification solutions that help companies improve productivity, performance, safety and security, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earningsincreasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
Kanzhun (BZ - Free Report) : This company which provides an online recruitment platform principally in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 day.
Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) : This global shipping company which provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB - Free Report) : This company that provides banking services to consumers and businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Saia (SAIA - Free Report) : This leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.