Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 5th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 5th:
E.ON (EONGY - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest investor-owned energy service provider, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.
E.ON has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.01 compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Broadwind Energy (BWEN - Free Report) : This company which is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.1% over the last 60 days.
Broadwind Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.17 compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
