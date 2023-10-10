We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Inter & Co, Inc. (INTR - Free Report) : This company which provides range of services in banking, investments, credit, insurance and cross-border services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Inter & Co. Inc. Price and Consensus
Inter & Co. Inc. price-consensus-chart | Inter & Co. Inc. Quote
LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN - Free Report) : This company which is the leading provider of mobile and online messaging business solutions, enabling a meaningful connection between brands and consumers, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 59.1% over the last 60 days.
LivePerson, Inc. Price and Consensus
LivePerson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LivePerson, Inc. Quote
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (PAY - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.7% over the last 60 days.
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Paymentus Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Paymentus Holdings, Inc. Quote
GeoPark Limited (GPRK - Free Report) : This company which is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Geopark Ltd Price and Consensus
Geopark Ltd price-consensus-chart | Geopark Ltd Quote
Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS - Free Report) : This company which is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Arhaus, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arhaus, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arhaus, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.