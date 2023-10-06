Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stock to Buy for October 6th

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:  

Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK - Free Report) : This global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.0 compared with 19.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

transportation