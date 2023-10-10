See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 9th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9:
GeoPark Limited (GPRK - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This company which produce frozen potato product has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
