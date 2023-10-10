Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 10th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Cimpress plc (CMPR - Free Report) : This mass customizer of printing and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.3% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS - Free Report) : This furniture and architectural products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Holley Inc. (HLLY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


