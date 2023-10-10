We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Cimpress plc (CMPR - Free Report) : This mass customizer of printing and related products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.3% over the last 60 days.
Steelcase Inc. (SCS - Free Report) : This furniture and architectural products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) : This company that engages in the business of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Holley Inc. (HLLY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.