Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

Cimpress plc (CMPR - Free Report) : This mass customizer of printing and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Cimpress’ shares gained 11.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.3% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific’s shares gained 20.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS - Free Report) : This furniture and architectural products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase’s shares gained 49.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

