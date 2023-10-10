See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 10th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:
Cimpress plc (CMPR - Free Report) : This mass customizer of printing and related products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Cimpress’ shares gained 11.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 93.3% over the last 60 days.
Par Pacific’s shares gained 20.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Steelcase Inc. (SCS - Free Report) : This furniture and architectural products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.8% over the last 60 days.
Steelcase’s shares gained 49.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
