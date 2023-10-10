See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 10th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This operator of hospitals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Select Medical has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This designer of doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.
Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
