Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 10th:

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This operator of hospitals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD - Free Report) : This designer of doors and windows carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

JELD-WEN has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.44 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN - Free Report) : This consumer products retailer and wholesaler carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.81 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


