New Strong Buy Stocks for October 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) : This company that engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


