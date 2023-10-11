We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) : This company that engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
