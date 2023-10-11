Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy October 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

MFA Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.6%, compared with the industry average of 12.9%.

MFA Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This omni-channel specialty retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

