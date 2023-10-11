See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - free report >>
MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) - free report >>
MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy October 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:
MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
MFA Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
MFA Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | MFA Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 15.6%, compared with the industry average of 12.9%.
MFA Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
MFA Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | MFA Financial, Inc. Quote
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This diversified management and holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus
Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Griffon Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Griffon Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Griffon Corporation Quote
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM - Free Report) : This omni-channel specialty retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 1.3%.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.