Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) : This company that engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.

PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

PBF Energy Inc. Price and Consensus

PBF Energy Inc. price-consensus-chart | PBF Energy Inc. Quote

PBF’ shares gained 14.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

PBF Energy Inc. Price

PBF Energy Inc. Price

PBF Energy Inc. price | PBF Energy Inc. Quote

 

 

 

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Quote

Praxis’s shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Price

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Price

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. price | Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Quote

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

Catalyst’s shares gained 0.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price | Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) - free report >>

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX) - free report >>

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX) - free report >>

Published in

medical