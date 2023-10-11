See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 11th:
PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) : This company that engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.6% over the last 60 days.
PBF’ shares gained 14.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (PRAX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15% over the last 60 days.
Praxis’s shares gained 9.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Catalyst’s shares gained 0.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
