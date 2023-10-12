Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy October 12th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE - Free Report) : This crude oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1.5%.

