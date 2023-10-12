See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:
Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE - Free Report) : This crude oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.
Baytex’ shares gained 17.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK - Free Report) : This manufacturer and seller of building products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Azek’s shares gained 13.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
SP Plus Corporation (SP - Free Report) : This mobility solutions company working in the commercial and aviation segments has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
SP Plus’ shares gained 50% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
