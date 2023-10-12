See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 12th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 12th:
J.Jill, Inc. (JILL - Free Report) : This omnichannel women's apparel retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Jill has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.23, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE - Free Report) : This crude oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.1% over the last 60 days.
Baytex has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.22, compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
