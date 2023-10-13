Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Kubota Corporation (KUBTY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of machinery for food, water, and environment markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX - Free Report) : This company that provides fabrication, engineering, construction, and maintenance services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer of railcars and related components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


