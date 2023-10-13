We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 13th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Kubota Corporation (KUBTY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of machinery for food, water, and environment markets has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Matrix Service Company (MTRX - Free Report) : This company that provides fabrication, engineering, construction, and maintenance services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure business has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.
FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL - Free Report) : This manufacturer of railcars and related components has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.