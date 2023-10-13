See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy October 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This operator of hospitals has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Kubota Corporation (KUBTY - Free Report) : This manufacturer of machinery for food, water, and environment markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
