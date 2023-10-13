Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

Matrix Service Company (MTRX - Free Report) : This company that provides fabrication, engineering, construction, and maintenance services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.

Matrix’s shares gained 98% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific’s shares gained 22.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Diamondback’s shares gained 19.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

oil-energy