See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Matrix Service Company (MTRX) - free report >>
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Matrix Service Company (MTRX) - free report >>
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:
Matrix Service Company (MTRX - Free Report) : This company that provides fabrication, engineering, construction, and maintenance services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.
Matrix Service Company Price and Consensus
Matrix Service Company price-consensus-chart | Matrix Service Company Quote
Matrix’s shares gained 98% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Matrix Service Company Price
Matrix Service Company price | Matrix Service Company Quote
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote
Par Pacific’s shares gained 22.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. price | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote
Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Price and Consensus
Diamondback Energy, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Diamondback Energy, Inc. Quote
Diamondback’s shares gained 19.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Diamondback Energy, Inc. Price
Diamondback Energy, Inc. price | Diamondback Energy, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.