Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR - Free Report) : This energy and infrastructure business carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.2% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.59, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE - Free Report) : This payments platform with for merchants and consumers carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

Paysafe has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.66, compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG - Free Report) : This independent oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Diamondback has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.07, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


