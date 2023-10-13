Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 13th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 13th:

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) : This company which provides cybersecurity solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Palo Alto has a PEG ratio of 1.75 compared with 8.72 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of B.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This operator of hospitals carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical has a PEG ratio of 0.53 compared with 1.08 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 1.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

