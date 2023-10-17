We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX - Free Report) : This engineered lifting solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.
Manitex International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Manitex International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manitex International, Inc. Quote
Progyny, Inc. (PGNY - Free Report) : This benefits management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Progyny, Inc. Price and Consensus
Progyny, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Progyny, Inc. Quote
Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This home and building products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Griffon Corporation Price and Consensus
Griffon Corporation price-consensus-chart | Griffon Corporation Quote
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA - Free Report) : This plant-based food and beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Quote
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.