New Strong Buy Stocks for October 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX - Free Report) : This engineered lifting solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY - Free Report) : This benefits management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

Griffon Corporation (GFF - Free Report) : This home and building products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (RKDA - Free Report) : This plant-based food and beverage company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CYCC - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


