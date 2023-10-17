See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) - free report >>
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) - free report >>
CVS Health Corporation (CVS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Bear of the Day: Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)
Walgreens Boots Alliance ((WBA - Free Report) ) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) that has a C for Value and a D for Growth. This drug store has been under pressure for what feels like years now. The industry of Retail – Pharmacies and Drug Stores is in the Bottom 9% of our Zacks Industry Rank. This makes it a great candidate for my Bear of the Day article.
Description
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare.
Earnings History
I like to see stocks with big earnings beats, not the other way around. When I look at WBA I see two disappointing results in a row. the company missed by a penny last quarter and six cents the quarter before that.
Earnings Estimate Revisions
Earnings estimate revisions have been going one day and that way is down.
Over the last sixty days no fewer than nine analysts cut their number for the full year. Five have done the same for next year.
That sent full year estimates down from $3.97 to $3.53. Next year’s number is down from $4.47 to $3.89.
Growth
Obviously these downward revisions are stunting growth. I see full year sales growth down at 2.5%. Next year is estimated at 5.3%.
For earnings, this year is contracting by 11.3%. Next year calls for a return to growth of 10%. Average those two years out and you still have contraction coming.
Valuation
The lack of growth has valuations very cheap. Forward PE is only 6.6x for the value crowd out there.
I see price to sales a paltry 0.14x. You have to ask yourself if this is a value play or a value trap?
Alternatives
I see a few names in the industry which have better Zacks Ranks. These include Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stocks CVS Health ((CVS - Free Report) ) and Rite Aid ((RAD - Free Report) ).