Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17:

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS - Free Report) : This cryogenic equipment manufacturer has carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Chart Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Nissan has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


