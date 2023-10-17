See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 17th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17:
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.
Lamb Weston Holdings has a PEG ratio of 1.10 compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS - Free Report) : This cryogenic equipment manufacturer has carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Chart Industries has a PEG ratio of 0.56 compared with 1.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Nissan has a PEG ratio of 0.23 compared with 0.26 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
