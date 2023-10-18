We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL - Free Report) : This railcar manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.