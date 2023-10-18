Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for October 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

FreightCar America, Inc. (RAIL - Free Report) : This railcar manufacturing company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

MFA Financial, Inc. (MFA - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


