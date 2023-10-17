See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) - free report >>
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX) - free report >>
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 17:
Manitex International, Inc. (MNTX - Free Report) : This engineered lifting solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 63.6% over the last 60 days.
Manitex International, Inc. Price and Consensus
Manitex International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Manitex International, Inc. Quote
Manitex International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.47, compared with 21.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Manitex International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Manitex International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Manitex International, Inc. Quote
Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA - Free Report) : This pet supplies and garden products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Central Garden & Pet Company Price and Consensus
Central Garden & Pet Company price-consensus-chart | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote
Central Garden & Pet has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.89 compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Central Garden & Pet Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Central Garden & Pet Company pe-ratio-ttm | Central Garden & Pet Company Quote
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This company which provides banking and financial services carries witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
HSBC Holdings plc Price and Consensus
HSBC Holdings plc price-consensus-chart | HSBC Holdings plc Quote
HSBC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.60 compared with 10.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
HSBC Holdings plc PE Ratio (TTM)
HSBC Holdings plc pe-ratio-ttm | HSBC Holdings plc Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.