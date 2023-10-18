Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18:

Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report)  : This lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

Urban Outfitters has a PEG ratio of 0.43 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (LMB - Free Report) : This building systems solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Limbach has a PEG ratio of 1.83 compared with 1.97 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BAE Systems plc (BAESY - Free Report) : This company that provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days. 

BAE Systems has a PEG ratio of 1.20 compared with 1.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


