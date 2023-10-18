Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18:

APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.99, compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

Marathon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.52 compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has carries a Zacks Rank #1, witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Chord Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.55 compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


