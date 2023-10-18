See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18:
APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
APA Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.99, compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Marathon has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.52 compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has carries a Zacks Rank #1, witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
Chord Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.55 compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
