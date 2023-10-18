See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) - free report >>
APA Corporation (APA) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) - free report >>
APA Corporation (APA) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18:
APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
APA Corporation Price and Consensus
APA Corporation price-consensus-chart | APA Corporation Quote
APA Corporation’s shares gained 12.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
APA Corporation Price
APA Corporation price | APA Corporation Quote
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
Marathon Oil Corporation Price and Consensus
Marathon Oil Corporation price-consensus-chart | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote
Marathon’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Marathon Oil Corporation Price
Marathon Oil Corporation price | Marathon Oil Corporation Quote
The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
The Progressive Corporation Price and Consensus
The Progressive Corporation price-consensus-chart | The Progressive Corporation Quote
The Progressive Corporation’s shares gained 34.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Progressive Corporation Price
The Progressive Corporation price | The Progressive Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.