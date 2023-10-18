Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 18:

APA Corporation (APA - Free Report) : This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

APA Corporation’s shares gained 12.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) : This exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.       

Marathon’s shares gained 15.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

The Progressive Corporation’s shares gained 34.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

