Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19:

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This company which provides banking and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.

First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This healthcare services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

