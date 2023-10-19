See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19:
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This company which provides banking and financial services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
HSBC Holdings plc Price and Consensus
HSBC Holdings plc price-consensus-chart | HSBC Holdings plc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 4.8%.
HSBC Holdings plc Dividend Yield (TTM)
HSBC Holdings plc dividend-yield-ttm | HSBC Holdings plc Quote
First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
First Financial Bancorp. Price and Consensus
First Financial Bancorp. price-consensus-chart | First Financial Bancorp. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.
First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)
First Financial Bancorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First Financial Bancorp. Quote
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This healthcare services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus
Select Medical Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Select Medical Holdings Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote
