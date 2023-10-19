See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19:
Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This wood products and construction materials company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Price and Consensus
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. price-consensus-chart | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08, compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. PE Ratio (TTM)
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. pe-ratio-ttm | Boise Cascade, L.L.C. Quote
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This company which provides banking and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
HSBC Holdings plc Price and Consensus
HSBC Holdings plc price-consensus-chart | HSBC Holdings plc Quote
HSBC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.65 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
HSBC Holdings plc PE Ratio (TTM)
HSBC Holdings plc pe-ratio-ttm | HSBC Holdings plc Quote
Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This healthcare service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation Price and Consensus
Select Medical Holdings Corporation price-consensus-chart | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote
Select Medical Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.45 compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Select Medical Holdings Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Select Medical Holdings Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Select Medical Holdings Corporation Quote
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.