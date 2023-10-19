Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19:

Boise Cascade Company (BCC - Free Report) : This wood products and construction materials company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

Boise Cascade has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.08, compared with 18.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This company which provides banking and financial services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

HSBC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.65 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM - Free Report) : This healthcare service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Select Medical Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.45 compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


