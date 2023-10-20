Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19:

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) : This fintech company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.

Nu Holdings’s shares gained 0.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Matrix Service Company (MTRX - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.     

Matrix’s shares gained 89.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BioVie Inc. (BIVI - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

BioVie’s shares gained 13.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

