See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) - free report >>
Matrix Service Company (MTRX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) - free report >>
Matrix Service Company (MTRX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 19:
Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU - Free Report) : This fintech company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.3% over the last 60 days.
Nu Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus
Nu Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Nu Holdings Ltd. Quote
Nu Holdings’s shares gained 0.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Nu Holdings Ltd. Price
Nu Holdings Ltd. price | Nu Holdings Ltd. Quote
Matrix Service Company (MTRX - Free Report) : This energy infrastructure services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 285.7% over the last 60 days.
Matrix Service Company Price and Consensus
Matrix Service Company price-consensus-chart | Matrix Service Company Quote
Matrix’s shares gained 89.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Matrix Service Company Price
Matrix Service Company price | Matrix Service Company Quote
BioVie Inc. (BIVI - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.
BioVie Inc. Price and Consensus
BioVie Inc. price-consensus-chart | BioVie Inc. Quote
BioVie’s shares gained 13.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
BioVie Inc. Price
BioVie Inc. price | BioVie Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.