See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) - free report >>
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) - free report >>
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 20th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 20:
Office Properties Income Trust (OPI - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Office Properties Income Trust Price and Consensus
Office Properties Income Trust price-consensus-chart | Office Properties Income Trust Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 21%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.
Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Yield (TTM)
Office Properties Income Trust dividend-yield-ttm | Office Properties Income Trust Quote
Employers Holdings, Inc. (EIG - Free Report) : This commercial property and casualty insurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.
Employers Holdings Inc Price and Consensus
Employers Holdings Inc price-consensus-chart | Employers Holdings Inc Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
Employers Holdings Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)
Employers Holdings Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Employers Holdings Inc Quote
Mercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Mercantile Bank Corporation Price and Consensus
Mercantile Bank Corporation price-consensus-chart | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.
Mercantile Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Mercantile Bank Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Mercantile Bank Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.